King Is Land Courier

The Legal Risks of Fake Degree Certificates: Case Studies and Consequences





It is possible to feel like you are excluded when all your peers have professional degrees. Fake degrees can help you ensure that you’re not marginalized.

The fake diplomas can carry grave legal consequences. It is essential to speak with an attorney if you’re possessing a fake certificate.

Case Studies in Legal Cases

There are severe consequences for those who are caught with false credentials. These include those who claim to have an academic degree from a prestigious university to get an employment opportunity, or businesses who hire employees with fake credentials. Based on the state you reside in lying about your credentials could be a crime or misdemeanor and could can result in thousands of dollars of fines or prison. It could also result in civil lawsuits if the lie result in damages. If a person with fake credentials sign off on an incorrect building plan, and the building collapses, they could be liable in the millions.

It’s great to be aware that diploma mills are shut down by investigative journalists, law enforcement agencies and verification companies. Allen Ezell is a retired FBI agent who was the head of Operation Diploma Scam – an investigation into fake diplomas and transcripts. The estimated amount of diploma counterfeiting is worth $7 billion annually most of which is in the United States as well as the Middle East.

It is recommended to review the qualifications of a candidate when a fake diploma has been found. This helps safeguard your reputation and enhance the process of hiring. It also gives you the chance to seek legal advice and make sure that any decision taken is in compliance with the law on employment.

Diploma Mills Scams

Fake universities (also called diploma mills) offer degrees to students, without requiring students to attend classes or complete rigorous academic assignments. Accreditation is typically stated, but it requires a thorough examination of the curriculum, faculty credentials as well as other information. On official websites of educational authorities legitimate accreditation organizations are identified. Diploma mills make use of fake accreditation organizations or even make their own in order to appear more trustworthy.

The experts believe that these frauds have grown into a multi-billion-dollar business. The scammers offer an application form for applicants to complete and then create a fake diploma and transcript bearing the applicant’s name. The degree is not relevant to the field of the candidate and it will not contain any exams or coursework.

It’s not easy to recognize a legitimate diploma mill, however you should be aware of warning indicators. A lot of these fraudulent institutions grant degrees within days or weeks and don’t require students to attend classes. They also claim to convert previous experiences and personal experiences into the degree. False credentials could have grave implications for the people who purchase them, such as lawsuits and even jail sentences. Therefore, it is essential that employers confirm the authenticity of the degrees given to them by applicants.

Axact Scandal

Axact is a firm based in Karachi, Pakistan that bills itself as a tech firm but is actually one of the biggest degree mills around the globe. A New York Times report stated that Axact earned millions of dollars in the last decade selling fake degrees from fake universities and colleges. These fake degrees were offered across the world, including within the United States.

Axact operates similarly to other mills for diplomas. These fake schools are advertised with names like Harvey University, Barkley University and Nixon University. They claim that they are authentic and accredited by legitimate schools, and offer a range of classes, and offer instructors available 24 hours a day.

Axact sales representatives swindled customers, in addition to supplying fake degrees. Former employees have claimed that telesales representatives would claim to be law enforcement officers and threaten customers with the denial of their diplomas by government agencies if they failed to purchase legalisation documents or “attestation” certificates issued by the State Department.

Pakistani authorities seized Axact offices following the New York Times investigation was released. The company was shut down, and 22 employees were sentenced to jail and fined for their part in the fraud. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, took in the suo motu remark of the Axact scam and asked the prosecutor which sections of the Constitution highlight human dignity.

Operation Varsity Blues

Netflix’s “Operation Varsity Blues”: The College Admissions Scandal examines the scandal surrounding college admissions that made headlines in the year 2019. The film focuses on the way wealthy parents like the actress Lori Loughlin, designer Mossimo Giannulli, and actor Mossimo Giannulli shopped an unsavory middleman Rick Singer to get their students into top universities using fake test scores and fake athletic credentials.

The documentary is based upon interviews with people who were involved in the case as well as the investigation. The film also includes intense recreations. The film offers a fascinating investigation into the scandal, however it should also be used to inform individuals about the possibility of fraud.

Parents have admitted guilt to Operation Varsity Blues. Gamal Abdelaziz, a former executive at a casino – as well as John Wilson – a private equity investor – have been sentenced to prison.

Parents were also required to pay millions of dollars in forfeitures and fines. The scandal has raised concerns about the efforts of colleges to ensure that students are eligible to be admitted. Some schools have reduced the admission requirements in order to boost enrollment, while some have stopped accepting corporate donors who have high salaries who are able to bribe administrators.